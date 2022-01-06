What is the latest with Sander Berge’s situation at Sheffield United amid previous Newcastle transfer chatter?

Newcastle United have set their sights on Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, as per a report from Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old, who has only been seen in glimpses this season, has been suffering with a hamstring problem that he initially picked up in September.

Given the financial power that the Magpies possess, it would seem that if they held a strong enough interest in the young midfielder, then they would be able to secure his services this January.

Given his age, influence in the Premier League in the 18 months prior to this season and intelligence in central areas, it is no surprise to see Premier League interest emerge once again.

According to the Sheffield Star, the Blades are now in a position where they are finding out from the player himself what he sees for his immediate future.

If he can assure the club that he is fully focused on returning the club to the Premier League, then he could be integrated back into the side and prove to be an integral player once the injury issues ease.

If he is not so confident that he wants to remain at Bramall Lane, the Blades will more than likely be open to offers and will shift their attention to generating a handsome enough fee.

His injury record will be of some concern this season, but ultimately, there is an extremely talented player in there with an exceptionally high ceiling.

Sheffield United are on an upward trajectory at the moment and will once again consider themselves promotion contenders, Berge has the ability to come back into the side and strengthen their promotion bid if that is where his heart lies.