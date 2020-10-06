What is the latest with Said Benrahma and his transfer links with Leeds United?

Brentford have retained the service of Said Benrahma so far this summer, but with full focus on the domestic transfer window now, things could change quickly.

Benrahma was the shining light at Brentford alongside Ollie Watkins last season, contributing to 26 goals from the left-wing.

Thomas Frank has introduced him back into the fold at Brentford in the last couple of weeks, with Benrahma bagging a brace in the League Cup against Fulham.

Yet, doubt still surrounds his future.

What’s the latest?

A number of clubs are sure to be looking at Benrahma.

Earlier this summer, Leeds United were expected to be taking a look at the 25-year-old as Victor Orta attacked the cream of the Championship.

Ultimately, Leeds’ focus this summer has been on the European window and that claim was a smokescreen. Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Raphinha have all been signed.

The deal for the latter takes Leeds’ option out wide to four, with the squad only really looking light in the centre of midfield.

Benrahma has a tendency to drift centrally, but his best football does come from the left.

Had Raphinha not arrived at Leeds, we might have seen a bit more speculation surrounding Benrahma, but ultimately, Marcelo Bielsa has a host of options available to him out wide.

It had been suggested that a video shared by Benrahma on social media had alarmed Leeds (Phil Hay Q&A at The Athletic) and put them off a deal for the Brentford man.

The domestic transfer window closes on October 16th.