What is the latest with Ryan Shotton ever since leaving Middlesbrough?

Ryan Shotton’s move to Middlesbrough was supposed to mark a big next step for him in his career.

Boro were recently relegated from the Premier League after only one season in the top flight.

Shotton was signed on an initial three-year deal for an undisclosed fee having impressed with Birmingham City.

Shotton was with Birmingham for two seasons, in which he went on to assert himself as a key player in the team.

The defender played in 43 of the side’s league games in 2016-17 as the team limped to a 19th place finish.

Middlesbrough had a lot of expectations around them as they looked to bounce straight back into the Premier League.

However, it didn’t quite go to plan for the club or the player.

Shotton made himself a prominent presence in the first team squad but was unable to help the club gain promotion after earning a play-off place.

Middlesbrough again missed out on promotion as they reached a seventh place finish in which Shotton appeared 34 times.

But Boro quickly fell down the division and Shotton fell out of favour.

The 33-year old moved to Australia to play for Melbourne Victory in 2020, having rejected a new contract offer from the Championship side.

His stint in Australia petered out after only making eight appearances for Melbourne as they finished 12th in the A League table.

Shotton has since left Australia and returned to England, where he plys his trade in the non-league divisions with Hanley Town as his career comes into its closing stages.