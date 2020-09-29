What is the latest with Ryan Manning amid West Ham transfer links?

West Ham were previously linked with a move for QPR midfielder Ryan Manning according to a report from The Telegraph.

Manning has been with the Championship side since 2015, after moving to the club back from Irish side Galway United.

He made 44 appearances for the Hoops last season, as they finished 13th in the second-tier standings under the management of Mark Warburton.

You would have imagined that a move to West Ham would have been tempting for the 24-year-old, although it remained to be seen as to whether a formal bid had been made for his services by the Hammers.

Claret and Hugh have now reported that West Ham remain keen on signing Manning before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion in October.

But interestingly, Manning was left out of the QPR squad in their recent match against Middlesbrough at the weekend, which dropped a sizeable hint that he could be on the move in the near future.

QPR boss Mark Warburton revealed that he was left out of the squad with interest in his services being generated from other clubs recently.

The Hoops are currently sat 11th in the Championship table, and will be hoping that they can fire themselves up the second-tier standings at the earliest of opportunities after a mixed start to this year’s league campaign.

Warburton has also stated that he doesn’t want to raise the profile of players who are willing to run down their contracts with the club, which is seemingly the case with Manning at this moment in time.

It’s set to be an interesting few weeks ahead with this potential deal, but with Manning being left out of QPR’s first-team squad for their last match, it seems likely that West Ham will step up their interest in striking a deal with the Hoops to land his signature.