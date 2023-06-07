Southampton’s search for a new manager is a crucial aspect of their planning for life back in the Championship.

Ruben Selles oversaw the end of the Saints’ time in the Premier League, replacing Nathan Jones as manager in February.

The 39-year-old was unable to steer the club clear of the drop zone, ending the club’s 11-year stay in the top flight.

Who will be the next Southampton manager?

Following the decision to part ways with Selles, Southampton moved on to targeting Swansea City manager Russell Martin as his successor.

It was reported late last month that an agreement had been reached between the south coast club and Martin.

However, the move has yet to be finalised with negotiations between the clubs dragging on now for multiple weeks.

It is believed that this is due to a dispute over compensation between the two teams.

Swansea are not willing to let Martin leave without earning a fee for the manager, which Southampton have been unable to match thus far.

It has been reported that the Swans are looking for a figure of £1.75 million to agree to a deal.

But Southampton have only shown a willingness to match up to £1.25 million, giving the two clubs a discrepancy worth half a million pounds.

It has all gone quiet in recent days over whether an agreement or compromise can be reached between the two clubs.

What has caused this disagreement over compensation between Southampton and Swansea City?

It is understood that Martin has two compensation fees written into his Swansea contract, with one applying to Premier League clubs and one to Championship rivals.

Swansea believe that the £1.75 million figure should apply to the Saints, but Southampton are arguing that they are entitled to the lower of the two fees.

This could lead to the Hampshire club opting to wait until their status in the second tier is made official before proceeding with the move to bring Martin in as the club’s manager.

This could see the deal drag on even further unless an agreement can be reached in the meantime.

Otherwise, Southampton will have to proceed with their summer preparations without having a new manager made official, which could slow down their ability to do business in the transfer market.

This process is also slowing down Swansea’s pursuit of a new manager, as they wait to pull the trigger on finding a replacement for the 37-year-old.