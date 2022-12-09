What is the latest with Ross Stewart’s situation at Sunderland amid Celtic, Rangers and Middlesbrough transfer talk?

Goalscorers are always players in demand and that is no different when it comes to Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

The 26-year-old helped fire the Black Cats to League One promotion via the play-offs last season, netting 26 goals throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

Indeed, he also started this campaign firing on all cylinders, netting five goals and registering three assists in the club’s opening seven Championship matches.

Before this Championship season began, Stewart naturally began to attract transfer interest and after remaining at the Stadium of Light beyond the summer transfer deadline, rumours over his future have begun to swirl.

Most recently, Middlesbrough and Olympiacos reportedly joined the race for his signature, and it was also exclusively revealed here on FLW that Sunderland would be willing to sell the 26-year-old in January if he does not sign a new, lucrative contract reportedly offered by the club.

What is the latest news?

The very latest updates regarding Ross Stewart have came in the last few days.

Indeed, Sunderland reporter Phil Smith has claimed that the most likely outcome is that Stewart remains at the club until the summer.

In a recent Sunderland Echo piece, Smith wrote on Ross Stewart’s future: “Though Sunderland want to keep Stewart and he needs to prove his fitness first, his contract situation of course means a big bid (most likely from the Premier League) could lead to his departure. At this stage, him staying until the summer at the earliest seems most likely.”

Further reports from Alan Nixon have, in some ways, backed this up.

Nixon recently said on Twitter that Stewart’s contract situation was likely to “rumble on for a while”.

Indeed, then, with January fast approaching, it seems as though Ross Stewart’s contract saga at Sunderland could be set to go on beyond the winter window.