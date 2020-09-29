What is the latest with Rodrigo Riquelme amid Reading and Bournemouth interest?

Reading fans could have been forgiven for thinking that the potential signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo Riquelme was ‘all but confirmed’, but that seemingly isn’t the case.

It had been reported by a number of Spanish media outlets including Marca that Riquelme was set to sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid, before being sent out on loan to Reading.

Riquelme is highly-rated with the Spanish giants, with the club looking to tie him down to a new contract before making a decision on his short-term future.

But there still hasn’t been an official announcement over any potential new deal, which has led to some doubt being thrown into his rumoured move to the Madejski Stadium.

Riquelme has been training with the Berkshire-based side for a number of weeks now, having spent his pre-season with the Championship team.

But an agreement is yet to be reached, much to the frustration of the Reading supporters, who are often seen eagerly waiting for the club’s announcement over a deal for the 20-year-old.

But it has now emerged that AFC Bournemouth are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid youngster on loan, as they look to hijack Reading’s deal for the winger according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Bournemouth. Surprise move for Rodrigo Riquelme. Atletico Madrid winger. Due to join Reading. Now Cherries in. All of a sudden. Loan battle. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 28, 2020

Bournemouth will fancy their chances of landing his signature as well, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, after being relegated from the top-flight last season.

You would imagine that Reading will still be confident of sealing a deal to sign Riquelme, as they have expressed their eagerness to sign him early into the summer transfer window by taking him on trial.

But Kris Temple’s recent update has revealed that Bournemouth have beaten the Royals to the signing of Rodrigo Riquelme, which is certain to be a hugely frustrating update for Reading supporters, with the club’s interest in signing the winger being well-documented.

🍒 Further to this from the main man @markmcadamtv, I’m hearing that #AFCB have beaten #Reading to the loan signature of Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme. Jason Tindall’s first signing. https://t.co/JEAOgUaQ5N — Kris Temple (@kristemple) September 29, 2020