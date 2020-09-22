What is the latest with Rico Henry amid Everton, Leeds and Aston Villa interest?

Brentford appear to face an uphill battle in keeping Rico Henry in West London.

Thomas Frank’s failure to guide Brentford to promotion last season has already led to the sale of Ollie Watkins, but others could be on their way out.

Despite starting Brentford’s two Championship fixtures this season, there’s plenty of interest bubbling away in 23-year-old left-back, Henry.

A report from the print edition of the Mirror on Sunday confirmed that Everton were the latest club to register an interest in Henry.

The Merseyside club are looking to replace Leighton Baines on the left of their defence and appear prepared to go toe-to-toe with their Premier League rivals.

Aston Villa have been credited in an interest by the Sun, with Dean Smith clearly looking to lean on his former club to bolster the options he has in his squad. Watkins has moved there and he’s previously raided Birmingham City for former Bees man, Jota.

Other reports have stated that Brighton and Hove Albion want Henry, alongside Leeds United, who are persisting with Stuart Dallas at left-back.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Brentford signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Dominic Thompson? Arsenal Spurs West Ham Chelsea

Finally, there’s known to be interest from West Brom. Sky Sports have reported their interest in the left-back and that may well intensify now, with Kieran Gibbs seeing red in Saturday’s defeat at Everton.

As Brentford await a potential exit, TEAMtalk are reporting that they have a replacement lined up, as the club looks to get ahead of the market.

Wimbledon youngster Nesta Guinness-Walker is seen as the man that could come in and replace Henry if he moves on.