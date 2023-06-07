Reading are looking for a new permanent manager, having been relegated to League One from the Championship.

The Royals dropped out of the second tier after a long stay in the division, spanning 10 seasons.

Embargo, transfer restrictions, and a points' deduction were all contributing factors to their downfall during the 2022/23 campaign.

They ended the season with former player Noel Hunt as caretaker manager, but had Paul Ince in charge for most of the campaign.

Ince departed with just over a month of the season to spare, but Hunt could not keep Reading in the Championship and Reading are facing the prospect of third tier football for the first time since 2002.

Naturally, there will be a number of incomings and outgoings at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but recruiting a new manager has to be at the top of their priority list at this stage.

Here, we take a look at the latest amid Reading's managerial search.

What's the latest in Reading's hunt for a new manager? Could Chris Wilder be an option?

Football Insider have revealed that the Royals are "closing in" on naming Chris Wilder as Ince’s permanent successor.

The report states that talks between the 55-year-old and the club are progressing, but, crucially, that Wilder is "keen" on the opportunity to take over at Reading, and there is a growing confidence that this will cross the line.

The former Sheffield United boss is out of work after a brief spell in charge of Watford towards the end of the season, but he couldn’t inspire them to a top six finish, with his departure confirmed after the final day of the season.

Wilder has good experience at League One level in the past, having won the third tier title in 2017 with the Blades, who he also took up to the Premier League.

Wilder has six managerial promotions on his CV, starting with Alfreton Town in 2002.

Could Nathan Jones be an option for Reading?

There continues to be uncertainty about how close Wilder actually is to being appointed in Berkshire, and it is being reported that the former Southampton, Luton Town and Stoke City manager Nathan Jones may be a potential back-up option.

The report from Reading Today explains that Reading have "been in talks for Jones, but it appears that Wilder is the number one target."

Jones only has one promotion on his CV, with Luton in League Two. However, he was a major contributor to them getting promoted out of League One and, to slightly less extent, the Championship as well.

Could Garry Monk be appointed as the new manager of Reading?

Garry Monk is another name interested in the managerial vacancy at Reading, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Monk has been out of work since departing Sheffield Wednesday in November 2020 but is said to be keen to get back into management with Reading.

However, talk of him becoming the new boss has quietened lately, and his appointment appears to be unlikely at this stage.

Could Notts County boss Luke Williams take over at Reading as manager?

Williams has also received plenty of plaudits for his role in overseeing Notts County’s rise back to the football league.

County earned an impressive tally of 107 points in the National League and won promotion to League Two via the play-offs.

This has caused Reading to show a reported interest in hiring the 42-year-old, but Williams is settled with the Magpies, and a move for an out of work manager may be more likely.