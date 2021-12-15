What is the latest with Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s situation at Huddersfield Town amid Barnsley, Preston and Cardiff interest?

Huddersfield Town felt the need to revamp their defensive options back in the summer in wake of a season where they boasted the worst defensive record in the Championship.

Matty Pearson and Tom Lees arrived as senior centre-backs, whilst the promising Levi Colwill was brought in on loan from Chelsea. Naby Sarr was retained, as Christopher Schindler, Richard Stearman and Richard Keogh moved on.

Carlos Corberan’s new-look defensive unit opened the door for both Romoney Crichlow and Rarmani Edmonds-Green to move out on loan, despite 28 combined appearances last year in the Championship.

24 of those appearances belonged to Edmonds-Green, who did well enough stepping into a tough environment. There were times when he impressed and there were times when it was tough going for the 22-year-old – he wasn’t alone, though.

Huddersfield felt it necessary to send Edmonds-Green out on loan in the summer, trusting the depth of quality they’d brought in.

On the evidence of the season so far it’s been a good decision: Huddersfield are better defensively and Edmonds-Green is thriving under Paul Warne at Rotherham United.

A report from The Sun has even claimed that clubs are starting to circle Edmonds-Green. Barnsley, Preston North End and Cardiff City are said to be interested in signing the centre-back, who has six months left on his deal back at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Preston’s interest hasn’t been described as ‘concrete’ yet, as they move into a new era under Ryan Lowe – although the new man in-charge at Deepdale is known to want ball-playing centre-backs of Edmonds-Green’s ilk.

Huddersfield have a 12-month option on their player’s contract, meaning he’s effectively tied down until the summer of 2023. That’s not long-term security, but it gives Town time to get a more favourable agreement in place.

On the evidence of Edmonds-Green’s loan spell at Rotherham, they’d be stupid not to.

Warne’s side top the League One table and have conceded only 15 goals all season. Edmonds-Green is contributing defensively and offensively: 5.62 interceptions per 90, 11.89 recoveries, 2.58 clearances and 30.3 passes, 50% of which are forwards.

His stats (Wyscout) are impressive.

It’s Football League World’s understanding that Huddersfield are delighted with how their player is handling his loan and the development on show.

The summer’s revamp in the defensive structure gave Huddersfield and Edmonds-Green this opportunity. However, it was a medium-term fix. Pearson and Lees won’t be around forever, whilst Colwill will go on to bigger and better things.

Edmonds-Green, then, is their long-term future. That’s got to be added motivation to retain him.

