What is the latest with Portsmouth’s managerial situation as Stendel, Harris are among those linked?

Portsmouth will be looking to appoint a new manager in the near future, after the club parted company with Kenny Jackett after a poor run of results.

Pompey are currently sat seventh in the League One table, with a dismal run of results meaning that they’ve dropped out of the top-six in the third-tier standings.

They were also beaten on penalties by Salford City in the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley on Saturday, which proved to be Jackett’s last match in charge of the club.

A number of names have already been linked with the managerial vacancy at Fratton Park, and you would imagine that club will be looking to have Jackett’s permanent successor in the dugout at the earliest of opportunities, as they look to win a timely promotion back into the Championship this term.

One man that was linked to the vacancy early on was Daniel Stendel, with the former Barnsley boss being out of work at this moment in time.

The Portsmouth News have recently revealed that the club are keen on appointing Stendel as their new manager, but are only keen on a deal until the end of this year’s campaign.

Stendel is believed to be wanting a long-term deal, which is understandable, given the fact that the 46-year-old has previously shown that he can manage to a high standard in League One.

He guided Barnsley to promotion into the Championship in his first season with the Yorkshire-based club, and certainly has the pedigree to take Portsmouth forward.

Whilst Neil Harris is another manager that has been linked with the job at Fratton Park according to The Sun. Harris has been out of work since he was dismissed from his role in charge of Cardiff City, although it remains to be seen as to whether he is the frontrunner for the vacancy.

Danny Cowley is the latest manager to be linked with the Portsmouth job though, with the 42-year-old’s last spell in management being with Huddersfield Town.

Cowley has previously managed Lincoln City, and guided them to promotion into the third-tier, before moving to the John Smith’s Stadium. The Portsmouth News have also claimed that Charlton Athletic are also interested in appointing Cowley as their new manager, so Pompey will know that they have to act swiftly to secure an agreement for him.

Portsmouth are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on promotion-chasing rivals Peterborough United, in what is certain to be a tough test for the League One side.