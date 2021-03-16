What is the latest with Oliver Skipp’s situation at Norwich as Spurs transfer talk rumbles on?

Norwich City motor on towards promotion in the Championship, with Daniel Farke’s side retaining consistency on an intense road that should lead them back to the Premier League.

One key thing that Farke has had in his favour is retaining the bulk of his squad from the Premier League last season, which also had a similar look to the group that delivered promotion in 2018/19.

A fresh face at Carrow Road, though, was Oliver Skipp, who arrived on loan from Tottenham. He’s featured in all 36 of Norwich’s league fixtures this season, scoring once and assisting another, whilst putting in some really mature performances in the midfield.

What the future holds for Skipp beyond 2020/21 is anyone’s guess, with Tottenham impressed by his development at Norwich and the Canaries obviously hopeful his stint at Carrow Road might not just be a year long.

What is the latest?

Reports last week from Football Insider explained that Tottenham are knocking back interest in Skipp, with a view to keeping the 20-year-old in North London next season and in Jose Mourinho’s plans given the Spurs manager’s appreciation of the midfielder’s talents.

However, there is still Norwich to consider.

Earlier in the month, the same outlet reported how Norwich had already made an enquiry about taking Skipp back on loan next season, given they are likely to be preparing for another shot at the Premier League.

You would imagine that interest will remain, no matter what noises are coming out of Tottenham.

They will be more pressed on their stance in the summer with regard to a young player looking destined for the Premier League next season, one way or another.

