What is the latest with Niclas Eliasson amid Celtic transfer links?

The future of Niclas Eliasson at Bristol City remains ‘up in the air’ heading towards the deadline for summer transfers to be completed.

The midfielder was a regular for the Robins last season whilst they were under the management of Lee Johnson, as he made 40 appearances in all competitions.

It was a frustrating conclusion in last year’s campaign for Bristol City, as they finished 12th, after previously being in contention to challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship.

Eliasson chipped in with three goals and 13 assists for the Robins last season, and it appears as though is strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

It has recently been reported by the Scottish Sun that Scottish giants Celtic are keen on signing Eliasson before the summer transfer window slams shut.

But the Bhoys are reportedly eyeing a move for Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty first, before turning their attentions to signing Eliasson.

The Scottish Sun have reported that Neil Lennon’s side are set to make their third bid for Doughty, and if they fail in their pursuit of the Charlton man, then they’ll make a bid for Eliasson instead.

Eliasson has only made two EFL Cup appearances for Bristol City this season under the management of Dean Holden, and you would imagine that he’ll surely be tempted by a move to Celtic if they made a formal offer for him.

Neil Lennon’s side are targeting a tenth league title in a row this season, and are also competing in European competitions, where Eliasson could challenge for a starting spot when the squad is rotated.

No formal bid has been made yet though by Celtic for Eliasson, as they wait to see if they’re successful in their pursuit of Alfie Doughty first.