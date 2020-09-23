What is the latest with Niclas Eliasson amid Aston Villa transfer links?

Bristol City have been proactive in their transfer dealings this summer, signing five players before the Championship season got underway and ensuring the majority of departures happened early on.

However, with a few weeks left of the transfer window, there remain a few uncertainties and the future of Niclas Eliasson is among those.

The Swedish winger had, without doubt, the most impressive season of his career last term – finishing as the Championship’s third-highest provider of assists with 13.

Even so, his place in the starting XI was never guaranteed and his future at the South West club isn’t either with his current deal set to expire next summer.

Earlier in the window, a string of sides from across Europe were linked with the 24-year-old with Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur reporting that Fenerbahçe, Celtic, Lazio, Villereal, and Burnley were all keen.

However, concrete interest from those clubs has never seemed to materialise and Aston Villa have emerged as a potential suitor late in the window.

Italian journalist Gianliugi Longari reported at the start of the month that the Premier League side were in ongoing talks over a move for the midfielder.

The Robins have made their strategy of buying players cheap, developing them and selling them on for a profit no secret over the past few years and you feel they would look consider cashing in should a good offer be made this summer.

That’s if the winger doesn’t sign a new deal, however, and there have been developments concerning a new contract recently.

City head coach Dean Holden revealed previously that the terms of a new contract had been offered to Eliasson and yesterday he indicated that the club were still awaiting the 24-year-old’s response.

On the Swede’s contract, he told the Bristol Post: “There isn’t any real news on that. We’re quite calm.”

Holden added: “I’m not worried at all about that [the possibility of them not signing and running down their contracts].

“For now, they’re training well – since Fam came out of the team after Coventry, he’s trained fantastically well, I have to say – Niclas as well. They’ll both get an opportunity in these next games to come.”

It seems Villa will get a good look at their summer target tomorrow when the two sides meet at Ashton Gate in the third round of the Carabao Cup.