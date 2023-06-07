Neil Warnock performed yet another miracle in delivering safety for Huddersfield Town last season.

The Terriers looked on course for relegation from the Championship, with Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham both failing to deliver consistent results.

However, Warnock was persuaded to come out of retirement, guiding the club to comfortable safety despite the odds being stacked against them.

Now, with a takeover on the cusp and Leigh Bromby set to depart the club, big changes are on the horizon at the John Smith's Stadium and with a manager yet to be appointed, it's something they'll be looking to get tied up sooner rather than later.

Will Neil Warnock return as manager of Huddersfield Town?

It looked like Warnock was heading back into retirement after the successful end to the 2022/23 campaign.

However, he looks set to remain in charge of the Terriers, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

It's understood that talks have been held between Warnock and prospective new owner Kevin Nagle, with the former persuaded to return for next season.

The club have reportedly been searching for the 74-year-old's replacement but are now set to cancel plans to hold interviews with candidates this week following Nagle's successful attempts to coax the experienced manager to stay on.

Will Warnock take the Huddersfield job?

Until news is confirmed, Huddersfield supporters are likely to take reports with a pinch of salt.

This comes after Warnock previously stated in April that he wouldn't be interested in carrying on in dugout in the 2023/24 season.

He did add though: "I think, what I have said is, if I can help at all I will do, which is natural."

This almost certainly falls under that bracket of helping the club in some capacity and considering his 'Are you with me?' tour has been postponed until next year, that might be key indicator that the former Sheffield United and Cardiff City boss will be taking the job.

Will Warnock be in-charge for the entire season?

Warnock's new contract may not be long-term, with the main aim of allowing Nagle to adjust as owner of Huddersfield.

With Bromby departing the club, having a recognisable face in charge of the club, to allow Nagle to get up to speed with English football, will give the new owner time to get the key decisions right.

With Warnock, there's no better man to put in charge of a football club given his experience and knowledge of the league.