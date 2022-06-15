What is the latest with Neco Williams’ situation amid Nottingham Forest and Fulham interest in Liverpool player?

Nottingham Forest fans continue to revel in the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

After 23 long years in the EFL, Steve Cooper will lead Forest in the top-flight next season.

The fixture release is just around the corner, which will kickstart the countdown to the campaign.

However, for Forest, there’s plenty of work to do shaping a competitive squad, after a good number of the promotion-winning team departed at the end of the season as their loans expired.

Included in that was impressive right wing-back, Djed Spence, who is widely expected to join Tottenham.

For Cooper, then, focus will be on alternatives on the right and brings us to Neco Williams of Liverpool.

Williams, 21, would be a strong replacement for Spence and has showcased his ability in the Championship over the last six months, making 14 appearances and notching four goal involvements for Fulham.

However, Football League World understands that Forest are currently tracking behind Fulham in the race to sign Williams from Liverpool.

There is a genuine interest in the Welsh international from Forest, but as things stand, it’s our understanding that Fulham are the favourites to land his signature after such an impressive loan with Marco Silva.

If that plays out, it’s another early blow for Forest in what’s going to be a crucial transfer window for the club.

Promotion to the Premier League is sweet and breeds natural excitement, yet if Forest are going to be competitive, they have to recruit well.

Before long, they will be working against the clock.