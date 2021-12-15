What is the latest with Morgan Gibbs-White’s situation at Sheffield United amid Wolves recall murmurs?

Morgan Gibbs-White has been one of Sheffield United’s most important players so far this season, so they’ll be desperate not to lose him in the winter transfer window.

With nine goal contributions in just 15 games for the Blades, he has been one of their biggest attacking threats this campaign and has been electric in helping the side try and climb up the division.

Even under new boss Paul Heckingbottom he has looked sharp – and the manager is no doubt desperate to retain his services beyond January.

The current agreement between Sheffield United and Wolves would see the player stay at Bramall Lane until the summer but with him doing so well in the Championship, there is every chance that the Premier League side could give him a recall when the window opens.

It would be a blow to the Blades but could certainly aid Wolves in their own bid to try and climb the top flight table.

However, the latest news surrounding a potential recall is that Heckingbottom has told Yorkshire Live he is yet to hear from Gibbs-White’s parent club over what they plan to do with him.

It’s been a case of will they or won’t they with the player so far this campaign as he has continued to shine on a regular basis and it appears that the question is no nearer to being answered as we close in on the winter transfer window. The Blades are no clearer as to whether they will have one of their main assets for the remainder of the season and may have to wait until the actual window opens.

They’ll be hoping that Wolves do decide to let him see out the duration of his deal – but, if not, they may have to start scouring the transfer market in search of a replacement who can provide the same goals and assists that he can.