What is the latest with Michael Olise at Reading amid Leeds, Wolves and Arsenal interest?

It’s fair to say that Reading midfielder Michael Olise is a player that is attracting significant interest heading into the January transfer window.

Olise has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Royals, who have made a strong start to the 2020/21 campaign.

The 19-year-old has chipped in with four goals and seven assists in 21 appearances for the Berkshire-based side, who currently occupy a spot in the play-offs heading into their match against promotion rivals Swansea City on Wednesday evening.

But it appears as though these strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed, with the likes of Arsenal, Wolves and Leeds United just some of the teams interested in landing his signature.

Olise is out-of-contract in the summer of 2022, and it remains to be seen as to where his future lies heading towards the New Year.

The Atheltic have recently reported that Olise has a release clause of £8million, which is likely to concern the Madejski Stadium faithful, with a number of teams keen on a deal to sign the midfielder.

But Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has recently revealed that he isn’t aware of that release clause, which raises doubts as to how truth there is in that report.

Paunovic also revealed that the club are keen to tie down both Olise and Omar Richards to new contracts, with the club’s owners seeing them both as key players in the long-term future of the Royals.

“I spoke with our senior board and encouraged Richards and Olise to be part of our project in the long-term. We’re all aware we want them to be there for a long time, the club are working hard.”

It remains to be seen as to whether any formal bids will come in for Olise’s services in the January transfer window, but the club’s supporters will be hoping that he can remain at the Madejski Stadium for the foreseeable future, after such an impressive start to life with the Reading first-team.

A move to the Premier League is likely to be a tempting proposition for any player that is looking to further their development, but Olise will have to think carefully about any potential move, as it could make or break his career.