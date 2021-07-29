What is the latest with M’Baye Niang as Nottingham Forest eye transfer?

Nottingham Forest are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer in a bid to lift the pressure off Chris Hughton’s go-to focal point, Lewis Grabban.

It’s been a slow transfer window so far at the City Ground, but Forest will look to hit the accelerator and bring in a few bodies over the course of August.

One name recently linked is M’Baye Niang, the Rennes forward, who spent last season on loan with Al Ahli and failed to score in five appearances.

What is the latest?

Ekrem Konur reported on Twitter that Forest were interested in a move for the 26-year-old, although he also revealed that Hughton faced quite intense competition, with Nantes, Anderlecht and Celtic also touted as potential destinations.

There’s also interest from Serie A side, Venezia, who are said to be on the cusp of an agreement for the forward heading into the weekend.

That’s according to Sky Italy (as per the Daily Record), with the deal to take Niang to Serie A and initial loan, although he could move on from Rennes permanently at the end of that loan.

Niang’s only previous spell in English football came on loan with Watford and, on the back of these reports, it looks as though he will continue his career in Europe rather than heading to the EFL.

Forest, then, will have to lay their focus elsewhere in a bid to find Grabban suitable support heading into 2021/22, as a frustrating summer transfer window ticks on for the Reds.

