What is the latest with Matheus Pereira’s situation at Al Hilal amid recent West Brom tweet?

During his time at West Bromwich Albion, it wouldn’t be much of an exaggeration to say that Matheus Pereira was a raging success.

Joining the club on an initial loan deal from Sporting CP in August 2019, the Brazilian’s first season at The Hawthorns was an incredibly fruitful one.

During that season, Pereira would go on to score eight goals and register a whopping 20 assists for the Baggies as they achieved promotion to the Premier League.

His return in the top flight in a West Brom side that was ultimately relegated was still a decent one, too, scoring eleven and assisting six times as the Baggies ended the season in the drop zone.

Rather than go back to the Championship, Pereira left the club to join Saudi side Al-Hilal SFC, signing a five year deal with the outfit.

However, the 26-year-old recently got fans excited about a potential return to the Hawthorns, tweeting the below in response to a fan asking him to return.

This got us thinking – what is the latest with the 26-year-old’s situation at Al-Hilal amid that tweet.

What is the latest with Matheus Pereira?

To date, Pereira has appeared 40 times for Al-Hilal across the league and various cup and continental competitions.

In 21/22, in the Saudi Pro League, the Brazilian scored twice and assisted eleven goals, but this season things appear more difficult.

The big weekend West Brom quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 What year were the club founded? 1875 1878 1885 1888

So far this season, he has made six appearances for his team, but, only three of these appearances have been starts.

In Al-Hilal’s last six outings, Pereira has started just one match, missing out on the matchday squad entirely for two of the games.

Pereira was also reportedly the centre of criticism from Al-Hilal fans, as per BirminghamLive, recently after posting a cryptic social media post.

Indeed, whilst Pereira insists he is happy in Saudi as shown above, on the pitch, things are not going how the 26-year-old would want them to be.