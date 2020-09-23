What is the latest with Mateo Bajamich amid Sunderland transfer links?

Sunderland earned a fine win last time out in Sky Bet League One with them beating Oxford United in a performance that will boost early hopes for the rest of the campaign.

Obviously, there is so much more work to do but it was a good win and Phil Parkinson will be looking to build on that both on the pitch with results and in the transfer market.

Rumours are still circulating concerning the Black Cats’ potential business in the final weeks, then, and here we’re looking at Mateo Bajamich.

Last week, it had looked as though this one was dead in the water.

The Northern Echo reported that, despite a £500,000 bid being submitted by the Black Cats for the Instituto forward, he was set for a move to Houston Dynamo in the United States instead.

Wind forward a few days, though, and we’re getting contrasting reports from Argentina that suggests the deal could still be on to see him move to Wearside.

Mundo D is reporting in fact, that Sunderland could still have a chance.

Though Houston are seen as favourites, they have not been able to yet agree a fee with Instituto, even though it looked as though he would be heading there.

Indeed, the report suggests that Sunderland could still be able to sign him, if they increase their bid.

The story claims that Instituto have even suggested the negotiated terms of £1.3m for 80% of his registration to Sunderland but it remains to be seen if the Black Cats are going to take up that offer.

