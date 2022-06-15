What is the latest with Marcus Tavernier’s situation at Middlesbrough amid strong AFC Bournemouth links?

Marcus Tavernier has been a key player for Middlesbrough this season and Chris Wilder has been full of praise for him.

The 23-year-old was a mainstay in the side making 44 Championship appearances scoring and assisting five times.

Whilst Wilder will have been disappointed that his side failed to make it to the play-offs this season, that’s exactly what they will be targeting next season and the manager will be hoping that Tavernier is there to help the side’s efforts.

However, according to Football Insider, Bournemouth are linked with a move for the midfielder.

The report claims that a bid of £10million is being prepared by the Cherries in hope of tempting Boro to let the player go to the top flight.

Scott Parker will be looking to add to his options that can assist his side in going forward meaning Tavernier would be a good fit and for such a young player the hope of Premier League football will no doubt be a tempting offer.

That being said, Middlesbrough will have their own ambitions for the new season with them eyeing promotion and Tavernier would no doubt be a core part of the side who would be aiming to do that.

As it stands, the 23-year-old has another year left on his contract which is slightly worrying for Boro as they wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity to cash in on him and therefore an offer of £10million could be tempting for them.

If Bournemouth do make a move it will no doubt be a tough decision for Boro as they have to decide whether to prioritise their short term future with the knowledge that promotion would improve their negotiation position next summer or whether to accept that they may not achieve their aims and therefore prepare for the longer term.