What is the latest with Marcus Maddison amid Charlton Athletic transfer links?

It might be safe to assume that Charlton Athletic are going to be having a busy close to this transfer window as they look to add to their squad for the rest of the League One season.

Lee Bowyer’s plans for signings have been on hold for much of the window thanks to the boardroom fiasco that was rumbling on but Thomas Sandgaard is in now and the signings can begin.

Indeed, they have already started with the likes of Ben Watson turning up at The Valley and, according to Football Insider, Marcus Maddison could be one of the next to join.

A player of considerable talent, it’s long been thought that Maddison could play higher than League One level but things, for example, at Hull City did not work for him as he would have liked last year.

Even so, he’s a player whose ability cannot be questioned and if Lee Bowyer can get the best out of him he’ll prove a hit at The Valley.

Maddison is currently a free agent after leaving Peterborough United earlier on in the summer and has been training with Peterborough Sports FC, a non-league side, whilst looking for new employers.

Indeed, Charlton did try to sign him in the January window of last season before he moved to Hull and now they are thought to be readying an offer to get him to The Valley on a free.

For sure, if he is eager to prove a point this season and Bowyer can harness that, he could be a real success in SE7.

