What is the latest with Mame Biram Diouf ever since leaving Stoke City?

After his Manchester United contract expired, Mame Biram Diouf opted to join Stoke City on a four-year deal in 2014.

The Senegalese forward would go on to be at the club for six years, racking up an impressive 157 appearances, and scoring 25 goals.

Towards the end of his time at Stoke, Diouf found himself on the fringes, particularly in 2019-20 when The Potters found themselves in the Championship relegation battle.

When the season was extended into the summer due to Covid-19, Diouf signed a contract extension to try and help The Potters, but once their Championship status was secure, the Senegalese forward asked to be released from his contract.

As a free agent, Diouf opted to join newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, where he has had decent success since joining.

In his first season with the club, Diouf managed 19 goals and 5 assists in 38 appearances, helping Hatayspor to a sixth-placed finish.

This season, so far, the 34-year-old is having another impressive campaign, notching up 1o goals and three assists so far, with Hatayspor currently sitting in 8th place.

On his Instagram, Diouf recently shared a team photo with the caption ‘step by step’ suggesting that he is enjoying his time in Turkey.

With his contract set to expire in the summer according to Transfermarkt, Diouf will be looking for a new deal as he clearly has plenty left to offer.

Given his goal record for Hatayspor, it may well be that they choose to extend the Senegalese striker’s stay in Turkey.