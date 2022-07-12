What is the latest with Mallik Wilks’ situation at Hull City as Sheffield Wednesday links linger?

The Mallik Wilks saga is far from complete in this transfer window with the 23-year-old’s future still up in the air at this stage.

The 23-year-old is heavily involved in pre-season preparations at Hull City, with his move to Sheffield Wednesday struggling to get over the line.

Dom Howson explained recently how he does not believe that the Owls have given up on Wilks, despite speculation cooling off in the last week or so.

The Owls do need to add a degree of dynamism to their attacking contingent, if there are going to justify the automatic promotion favourites tag that has been bestowed upon them in the build-up to the 2022/23 League One season.

Wilks was out of favour, even when fit, at the back end of last season under Shota Arveladze, which has put increasing doubt over his future at the MKM Stadium, but HullLive believe that the versatile forward is receiving the chance to show the Georgian why he should be at the forefront of his first team plans, in pre-season.

The ability has never been in question when it comes to Wilks, initially it felt like a matter of finding him the right club, but now, potentially moving to a fourth by the age of 23, it is the player’s dedication that is coming into question.

Wednesday could probably offer Wilks a competitive financial package to drop to League One, and for him to be the star man again, having been so influential as the Tigers marched to the League One title in 2020/21, but to progress his career in the short term, staying at Hull should be the most appealing option.

Wilks’ contract expires next summer, providing an opportunity to consider options, with two consecutive seasons of Championship football under his belt for the first time in his career.

This one could rumble up on right up until the deadline.