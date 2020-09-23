What is the latest with Macauley Bonne as QPR, Barnsley and Swansea eye move?

Macauley Bonne appears to be a wanted man going into the final weeks of the transfer window with several Championship sides taking a look at the Charlton Athletic forward.

Bonne’s eleven goals were not enough to help the Addicks stay up last season in the Championship but his hard work and potential appears to have done enough to rouse the interest of a handful of second-tier teams.

Indeed, Phil Cadden of The Sun recently tweeted that QPR, Barnsley, Huddersfield and Swansea City are all looking at him though, as yet, nothing has been offered that has been deemed acceptable by the Addicks.

Recently, Lee Bowyer spoke about the speculation surrounding his main forward and had this to say on the matter, as quoted by the South London Press:

“We received offers for players and Steve [Gallen, director of football] goes to the people upstairs and puts his recommendation – and they came back and say ‘he’s not for sale’.

“I think QPR have made a couple of offers now but we have turned them both down.”

Clearly, then, firm offers have been made for the striker with the Hoops appearing to be the side most eager to get him right now as Mark Warburton looks to add to his attack.

Ebere Eze left the club earlier this summer and the R’s have a bit of money to spend though, naturally, they are looking to only use some of it on shrewder moves.

Evidently, though, they are pinching the pennies a little too much for Charlton’s liking with them rejecting their bids for the forward and it just remains to be seen in the coming weeks if they, or one of the other interested parties, makes a bid that rather forces the Addicks’ arm.

Charlton fans will hope that that doesn’t come to pass in this most difficult of windows for them.

