What is the latest with Lyndon Dykes’ situation at QPR amid Rangers and Newcastle United transfer talk?

Queens Park Rangers look set to hold onto Lyndon Dykes for at least the rest of this season due to their position in the Championship table.

In years gone by, when QPR have been well off the pace of the top half and if anything looking over their shoulders, Dykes interest probably would have been entertained, but they are sensing the opportunity ahead of them to earn promotion to the Premier League.

Teamtalk.com reported earlier in the window that Burnley, Norwich City, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Rangers all have Dykes on their radar, but a bid has not materialised and the Scotsman looks settled in West London.

Fitness problems have seen Dykes manage just 16 starts this season with the 26-year-old rotating with Andre Gray and Charlie Austin.

He has scored seven goals in all competitions and has adjusted to English football in impressive fashion to attract the interest, Dykes’ career is clearly on an upward trajectory that may well result in Premier League action with or without QPR.

Austin and Gray have been valuable squad members this season and with Chris Willock and Ilias Chair operating just behind them, goalscoring opportunities have been plentiful.

However, Dykes is the main man and Warburton’s go to striker in the crunch encounters, with Rangers looking likely to be involved in the play-offs this season, his contributions in the final third could be more crucial than ever.

Once they know what division they are in next season, QPR will be in a better position to consider the interest around Dykes’ services if the aforementioned seven clubs remain keen.