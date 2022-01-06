What is the latest with Lyndon Dykes’ situation at QPR amid Brighton and Burnley talk?

When you consider that Queens Park Rangers have managed to produce a host of impressive performances in the Championship this season, it is hardly a surprise that some of their key players are attracting interest elsewhere.

One of the individuals who has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League is Lyndon Dykes.

The forward has provided eight direct goal contributions in 18 appearances for the R’s in the second-tier during the current campaign and is being tracked by Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley.

Here, we have decided to take a look at Dykes’ situation at QPR amid talk of an exit this month…

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Burnley and Brighton are both looking into the possibility of signing Dykes from QPR in January.

However, Warburton will unquestionably be reluctant to part ways with Dykes at this stage of the season as the forward could potentially help the R’s secure promotion to the Premier League if he stays at the club.

Since joining QPR last year, the forward has demonstrated that he is more than capable of thriving at Championship level as he has managed to find the back of the net on 18 occasions in this particular division.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.97 in the second-tier, Dykes will be confident in his ability to spearhead a push for a top-six finish in the coming months.

When you consider that the forward’s contract is set to run until 2024, QPR will be in no rush to sell him.

Therefore, unless Brighton or Burnley are willing to submit a huge bid for Dykes, the Scotland international is likely to stay at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for the foreseeable future.

It could be argued that Warburton may still find it beneficial to draft up a list of potential replacements for Dykes to cover the possibility of the QPR man expressing a desire to leave the club.