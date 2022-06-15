What is the latest with Lynden Gooch’s situation at Sunderland as Swansea and Preston links emerge?

Sunderland winger Lynden Gooch has been the subject of transfer speculation in the last week or so.

With his contract due to expire with the League One play-off winners at the end of the month, and no announcement of a new agreement between Gooch and the Black Cats, the player is set to become a free agent.

As such, Championship clubs Swansea City and Preston North End reportedly want to take advantage of the situation.

Here, we’ve examined the latest news with regards to the 26-year-old’s future.

What is the latest?

Since news of Swansea and Preston’s interest broke, Gooch’s comments from after Sunderland’s play-off final victory have surfaced.

Speaking after the match, the winger seemed to suggest that there was a real possibility of him leaving the club.

Speaking via the Sunderland Echo, Gooch had admitted that he does not know where he will be playing football next season, and that if he is to leave the Stadium of Light this summer, then winning promotion would have been the perfect way to go out.

The American has suggested at that point that he was due to have a meeting with Alex Neil about his future the following week.

But while Sunderland’s end of season retained list confirmed the club remain in talks with Gooch over a new deal, there has yet to be any further announcement on his future.

Indeed, aside from the comments, there has been very little to report, with no updates as to his next move yet being confirmed.

With the expiry of Gooch’s contract edging ever nearer, it does seem like this one could go right down to the wire for an official decision either way, with a departure at this stage looking increasingly likely.