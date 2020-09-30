What is the latest with Liam Millar amid QPR, Blackburn and Rotherham transfer links?

There’s still time in the transfer window for both foreign imports and domestic deals and clubs up and down the country will be looking to make late moves that could set them up for successful seasons.

Certainly, we could see some loan deals done for young players moving out of the Premier League and into the Championship and Liam Millar appears to be one man that could do exactly that…

According to Football Insider, several teams both in this country and abroad are interested in taking the Liverpool attacker on loan for the rest of the season.

QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United are among them, as well as the likes of Millwall, Stoke City and teams abroad like Rayo Vallecano and PEC Zwolle.

Millar has done well at the younger levels for Liverpool but now appears to have outgrown things and needs to be getting senior minutes, with him getting a flavour of that last season in the FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town for example.

Of course, challenging for Liverpool’s first-team is a tall order right now and so a temporary move could work for him, providing he ends up at a suitable club.

Championship sides will be working hard to show that they are the best place for him, then, with the likes of Harry Wilson and Herbie Kane moving into the EFL in recent years from Liverpool and excelling.

Millar is the next potential one to move from the Reds, then, and it just remains to be seen which side they pick as most suitable for him.

