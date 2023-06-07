Leicester City are preparing for life back in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League.

Dean Smith was appointed as Foxes manager on a short-term contract in April to replace Brendan Rodgers, but he was unable to prevent the club's relegation from the top flight, picking up just two wins from his eight games in charge.

What is the latest on Dean Smith's Leicester City future?

Smith was initially believed to be likely to depart the King Power Stadium this summer, with Football Insider claiming last month that the 52-year-old had told friends that he did not expect to remain at the club next season.

He was non-committal about his future following the club's relegation, revealing that he would hold talks with chairman Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha and director of football Jon Rudkin.

"We didn’t speak about anything beyond seven weeks and eight games," Smith told Leicestershire Live last month. "I will speak to Top, who I have an awful lot of respect for, over the next couple of days and commiserate with him. The time and effort he puts in there for all to see, certainly the people who work here.

"Ultimately, I won’t be thinking about my future right now. This is raw, just being relegated. I’ll go away and reflect on it. I will speak to Jon and Top, but it’s a hypothetical question at the moment."

Smith has won promotion from the Championship with Aston Villa in 2019 and was sacked by Norwich City in December with the club sitting fifth in the table.

The Telegraph claimed that he has supporters among the Foxes hierarchy, but there are thought to be a number of other candidates for the role.

Who else has been linked with the Leicester City job?

Graham Potter, who was sacked by Chelsea after just under seven months in charge in April, was initially linked with the Foxes after Rodgers' departure, but the Daily Mail claimed he rejected the job, opting to take a break from the game after his dismissal by the Blues.

The Sun reported last week that Leicester were making a second approach to Potter, but journalist Alan Nixon revealed that the club are now moving on from the 48-year-old.

Former Rangers and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, who has been out of work since leaving Villa Park in October, is also said to be a candidate, with The Sun claiming that he has a "strong chance".

According to The Telegraph, the Foxes are also keen on Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, Scott Parker and Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca.