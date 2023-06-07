Leeds United will be preparing for a return to the Championship this summer after failing to secure survival in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign.

Leeds decided to turn to Sam Allardyce for inspiration in the closing stages of the season as he was drafted in as a replacement for Javi Gracia.

Allardyce was unable to transform the club's fortunes as under his guidance, the Whites only accumulated one point from four league games.

The Yorkshire-based outfit are now on the lookout for a replacement for Allardyce who opted to leave the club following the club's relegation.

This particular recruitment process is currently being held up by a takeover saga involving 49ers Enterprises.

Here, we have decided to take a look at all the latest news concerning this proposed takeover.

What is the latest news regarding Leeds United's takeover saga?

A report from the Daily Mail earlier this week suggested that talks were progressing between Leeds' current owner Andrea Radrizzani and 49ers Enterprises.

It is understood that this aforementioned consortium are looking to finalise a complete takeover of Leeds.

The 49ers Enterprises currently value Leeds at £170m, and already hold a 44% stake in the club.

Radrizzani recently opted to purchase Italian side Sampdoria as part of a consortium.

As per The Athletic, the Italian decided to use Elland Road as security in order to secure a bank loan to complete a deal for the Serie A side.

According to reputable journalist Phil Hay, the 49ers Enterprises are indeed trying to wrap a deal to buy Leeds.

As per the latest update from the Daily Mail, Radrizzani has now agreed the terms of a complete sale of the club with the 49ers Enterprise.

Details of this deal have been passed on to the EFL for ratification, while the Premier League have already given their approval for the proposed takeover.

This consortium will now have to pass the Owners' and Directors' Test.

Who is part of the 49ers Enterprises group?

The 49ers Enterprises group is made up of over 60 investors.

The most well-known members of this group are Paraag Marathe and Peter Lowry.

Marathe is the President of 49ers Enterprises and the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL side.

Lowry meanwhile is an Australian billionaire whose family founded the Westfield shopping mall empire.

Both of these individuals are already on the Leeds board, and are expected to make additional appointments as they plan to remain in the United States.