What is the latest with Leeds United’s Robbie Gotts amid Huddersfield and Hull City transfer links?

Huddersfield Town and Hull City are sitting tightly still awaiting Leeds United giving the green-light to Robbie Gotts’ loan out of Elland Road.

Leeds have settled into life as a Premier League club once again, but that’s pushed the likes of Gotts down the pecking order.

He’s made only three appearances for Leeds; a start against Arsenal in last season’s FA Cup and a cameo from the bench in a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City back in June. This year, it’s one League Cup appearance from the bench in the defeat to his suitor, Hull.

With Leeds out of the League Cup, the 20-year-old’s chances of games are going to be even more limited.

That leads us to the interest from Huddersfield and Hull.

For large parts of the summer, both have been linked with a move for the midfielder. However, nothing has developed yet.

A report from The Sun has provided an update on the situation over the weekend, stating that Gotts has been given the green-light to move on from Bielsa.

However, the 65-year-old is insistent that a replacement must be signed to cover him in the under-23s and on the fringe of the first-team.

A similar situation surrounded Jordan Stevens, who recently moved to Swindon Town. His loan was only signed off when Crysencio Summerville was brought in from Feyenoord.