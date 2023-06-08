Leeds United are set for big changes both on and off the field at Elland Road this summer, with many major decisions needed to be made in the coming weeks before the club have to begin pre-season.

The Whites are without a head coach, a sporting director, and you can expect plenty of interest in their star players from the Premier League and abroad when transfer window officially opens in the coming weeks.

Then there is the takeover situation, with majority owner Andrea Radrizzani looking like he is selling up to minority stakeholders 49ers Enterprises, who are likely soon to own 100 per cent of United.

When that is confirmed, things will be a lot clearer for the club, but it's unclear as to how long it will take to appoint a new head coach to replace Sam Allardyce, but it is a decision that needs to be made quickly.

Who is on Leeds United's shortlist for the head coach job?

There doesn't appear to be a clear favourite or ideal candidate for the job, with plenty of names in the running for the attractive vacancy.

The two that appear to be the most ambitious that have been linked are Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter, both of whom were managing in the Premier League for most of last season.

Both have been linked with multiple clubs though, Potter with Leicester City and Nice whilst Rodgers has been touted with a return to his former club Celtic, although in Potter's case he is thought to be fine with a short break after his time at Chelsea.

Two other managers who were sacked last season from Premier League clubs are also thought to be on Leeds' radar in the form of Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker.

Gerrard has been out of work since losing his job at Aston Villa last October, whilst Parker departed Bournemouth even earlier in the campaign in August before briefly heading to Belgium with Club Brugge, but was sacked after just 12 matches in charge there.

Then there is ex-Leeds coach Carlos Corberan who the club were very keen to bring in back in February when Jesse Marsch departed, only for him to sign a new contract until 2027 at West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds would be keen to re-unite with Corberan, whilst another foreign manager on the list is Regis Le Bris.

The Lorient boss was reported by The Sun as a name of interest to the club and following the conclusion of Ligue 1 this past weekend, he has even revealed his future at the club is uncertain.

One manager who has been linked but is unlikely to be appointed is Luton Town's Rob Edwards, who will be expected to stay with the Hatters after taking them to the Premier League for the very first time.