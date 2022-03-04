What is the latest with Lee Buchanan’s contract situation at Derby County?

Derby County youngster Lee Buchanan has been a bright spark in what has been a difficult season for Derby County, both on and off the pitch.

The 20-year-old – whose contract expires in the summer – has made 20 appearances for the Rams in the Championship this season, showing his versatility when being deployed at both left-back and centre-back.

His performances saw huge interest in the defender in the January transfer window, with Celtic, West Ham, Watford, Nottingham Forest and Cercle Brugge all reported to be keen on prying the young defender away from Pride Park.

Derby resisted any attempts to sell Buchanan in January, though, with boss Wayne Rooney suggesting clubs were after the player on the cheap.

“There has been bids for players, I know that. Them bids have been turned away because they are absolutely ridiculous bids,” Rooney said via Derbyshire Live.

“If I am being honest it is the equivalent of me walking into say a Ferrari garage with £10,000 in my pocket, you get turned away.

“If there are going to be any bids coming in for players, they have to be the value of the players and it has to be whether I am happy for the player to leave the club or not. That is where we are at.

“We are in administration, we know that, and we know there are vultures out there trying to take our players for peanuts, and that will certainly not happen.”

Having fended off interest for their young star in January, it was reported by DerbyshireLive that Rams were looking at the possibility of extending Buchanan’s contract for a further 12 months by triggering an extension in the contract.

Since then, we have had no further update on the defender, who has continued to feature regularly for Derby.

If reports about a possible 12-month extension are to be believed, Derby County officials could be working away on the deal in the background.

This is certainly an interesting situation to keep an eye on as the summer approaches.