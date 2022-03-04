What is the latest with Kristian Pedersen’s contract situation at Birmingham City?

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Birmingham City defender Kristian Pedersen and his future.

The defender has been with Birmingham since 2018 after he joined from Union Berlin ahead of the 2018/19 season.

His current contract at Birmingham City ends this summer and despite their attempts, the Blues have so far been unsuccessful at getting the player to sign a new contract.

Earlier this season Birmingham Live reported that Premier League side Newcastle United were interested in signing the defender.

At the time, Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer said: “I had a phone call from Steve Bruce – that was as far as it went.”

However, with Newcastle in a very different shape since then it is likely they now have their eyes on bigger targets. Nevertheless, with Pedersen now knowing there may be interest from clubs at a higher level, it seems he is interested in pursuing these options further.

Birmingham are seemingly still interested in getting Pedersen to put pen to paper on a new deal in the hope that they could at least get a fee for him.

Last week Birmingham Live revealed that contract talks had been held with Kristian Pedersen but the player was not happy with the numbers that were being offered to him.

When asked about the possibility of an exit last week, Bowyer said: “If the deal is right for the football club then it’s something we would have to consider because it looks like we’re going to lose him in the summer anyway.”

Although they were able to keep hold of their man for the remainder of the season, it seems as though Bowyer has accepted that the player will not be theirs next season. However, the question of where he will go still remains unanswered.