What is the latest with Kevin O’Connor ever since leaving Preston North End?

Preston North End have had a good relationship with bringing in Irish players for a number of years, and that extended in the summer of 2017 with the acquisition of left-back Kevin O’Connor from Cork City.

Alan Browne had already become established in North End’s side since his move from the Rebel Army years prior, and just months before O’Connor’s arrival at Deepdale, Simon Grayson had picked up both Daryl Horgan and Andrew Boyle from fellow League of Ireland side Dundalk.

O’Connor was just the latest in a long line of players from the Emerald Isle to join the Lilywhites, but he arrived at around the same time as team-mate Sean Maguire, with the striker obviously capturing the headlines due to his prolific scoring form across the Irish Sea.

It meant that O’Connor went under the radar, but when Alex Neil replaced Grayson in the dugout at Deepdale he rarely got a chance to play – and when he did, he didn’t exactly pull up many trees.

By the second half of his debut season after just eight league appearances, O’Connor had gone on loan to League One Fleetwood Town, and he would never make another appearance for PNE as temporary spells at Crewe, former club Cork and Waterford followed.

O’Connor did have a bout of good fortune in 2018 when still a PNE player when winning €1 million on the Irish Lotto, but what’s he been doing since his permanent departure from Lancashire in 2020?

In the summer of 2020, O’Connor’s North End contract expired and he headed back home to Ireland, penning a permanent contract with Cork once again.

He couldn’t help the Rebel Army survive relegation from the Irish top tier though as they were eventually relegated to the First Division, and with that O’Connor departed as well for Shelbourne.

O’Connor found his form at the highest level of Irish football again by picking up nine assists in league action, but when his one-year contract expired he soon found himself heading back to familiar surroundings at the start of 2022.

That’s because he began yet another stint at Cork City, who failed to get promoted at the first time of asking, meaning O’Connor – still only 26 years of age – is a second tier Irish League player.

His 2022 season has already begun but O’Connor could still get himself back to the level that saw him secure a Championship move nearly five years ago.