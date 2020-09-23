What is the latest with Kenneth Zohore as Sheffield Wednesday eye transfer?

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk remains on the lookout for a striker to bolster his ranks for the upcoming challenges awaiting the Owls in 2020/21.

Monk has picked up four points from the opening two fixtures of the Championship season, clawing Wednesday’s point tally back to -8.

Jordan Rhodes and Josh Windass have formed a two-man axis in attack in Monk’s favoured 3-5-2 system, with that pair on the scoresheet in an opening day win over Cardiff City.

However, they drew a blank in the goalless draw with Watford over the weekend, perhaps underlining the need for another option to come in and support them.

That leads us to Zohore, who is kicking his heels at West Brom.

The former Cardiff focal point only arrived at the Hawthorns last summer, with Zohore contributing three goals towards the Baggies’ eventual promotion.

A report from The Athletic over the weekend indicated that the 26-year-old was surplus to requirements, though.

The report stated that Sheffield Wednesday were keen on a loan deal to take him to Hillsborough, but in a bid to raise funds, West Brom had slapped an £8m price-tag on his head.

That shadows the fee the Baggies reportedly paid to sign Zohore from Cardiff.

It remains to be seen if Wednesday step on the gas with their attempts to sign Zohore on loan or meet his asking price.

