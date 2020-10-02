What is the latest with Keiren Westwood amid Sheffield Wednesday exit talk?

Sheffield Wednesday have been boosted by the signing of Callum Paterson this week, but there’s work still to be done in the window for Garry Monk.

That’s in terms of incomings and outgoings, with the Wednesday boss opening up on one high-profile name in the squad that he hopes to move out.

That man is Keiren Westwood, who hasn’t featured for the Owls since their 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion in November 2019. That was his 14th appearance of the 2019/20 appearances, with the bulk of those coming under Monk.

Quiz: Have Sheffield Wednesday ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9 Has Liam Palmer ever been loaned out? Yes No

However, he’s out of favour now at Hillsborough and Monk has confirmed that he’s looking to move the 35-year-old out of the club.

As per Yorkshire Live, the Wednesday boss said: “He is training with the Under-23s, getting his fitness and looking to get himself out on loan or a move to another club.

“I am hopeful for him and us as a club. It’s all in the hands of the club.”

On the back of that November defeat to West Brom, Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith have shared the burden of playing in goal for Wednesday.

It was Wildsmith who finished the previous campaign, but Dawson has been in-charge of the gloves at this early stage of the 2020/21 season.

In terms of Westwood’s potential destination, not a lot is being said.

This is one of the first times Monk has openly said he’s looking to move the player out and it’ll be interesting to see what develops in the coming days and weeks.