What is the latest with Keinan Davis at Aston Villa as Stoke eye deal?

For Stoke City, it seems there is still some work to do in the summer transfer window.

While the Potters have already signed goalkeeper Jack Bonham, defender Ben Wilmott and midfielder Mario Vrancic, you feel there are still deals to be done if they are to be competitive in the Championship promotion race this season.

Indeed, the Potters have yet to add to their attack this summer, although it seems they are keen to change that in the next few weeks.

On Saturday, The Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed that Stoke are interested in a potential loan move for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis.

What was the score the last time Stoke City played at these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Molineux 1-0 win 1-1 2-1 win 1-0 loss

Indeed, it has previously been suggested by The Athletic that Davis will be made available for loan this summer, and it seems Stoke are indeed a potential destination for the 23-year-old, but not the only one.

Speaking after the Potters’ 2-0 friendly win over Villa on Saturday – a game in which Davis came off the bench as a second-half substitute – Stoke manager Michael O’Neill admitted that the striker is on Stoke’s list of potential targets, but that he expects a number of other Championship sides to be interested as well.

Since then, Davis has been unable to get another run-out for Villa, with the Midlands club’s friendly with Nottingham Forest earlier this week postponed, meaning it remains to be seen whether that admission from O’Neill has affected the striker’s position at Villa Park.

Even so, with three years remaining on his contract, Villa are under no pressure to sell Davis this summer, although his lack of opportunities in the Premier League last season suggests the striker could benefit from a loan move elsewhere for the 2021/22 campaign.

Stoke it seems, are one club who could be in a position to offer him the chance to make just that sort of move.