What is the latest with Keane Lewis Potter’s situation at Hull City amid Leicester interest?

As the January transfer window moves into view, one player whose future looks set to be the subject of much speculation in the coming weeks, is Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter.

Having played a key role in Hull’s promotion to the Championship from League One last season, the attacker is emerging as a key player in the Tigers’ battle to avoid a swift return to the third-tier this season.

In total, the 20-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided ten assists in 97 appearances in all competitions for Hull at senior level.

As a result it is perhaps not surprising that the academy graduate is starting to attract interest from the top-flight, with recent reports from Hull Live revealing that Leicester City are taking an interest in Lewis-Potter.

Given the ability that Lewis-Potter possesses, and the fact that he has plenty of time to improve further, this could be an exciting deal to consider for those of a Leicester persuasion.

However, it far too early to assume that that deal is done and dusted ahead of the January transfer window already.

For starters, the Foxes are not the only team who are seemingly keen on Lewis-Potter, with Premier League rivals West Ham and Southampton also credited with an interest in the attacker.

That therefore, could lead to something of a battle for his services between those sides, and there is no guarantee that any of them will win.

It has also been reported that Hull’s prospective new owner, Acun Ilicali is keen to keep hold of Lewis-Potter, while the club’s current owners – the Allam family – are said to have rejected an £8million bid from Brentford in the summer, which they felt was below valuation.

Consequetially, with Hull under no pressure to sell Lewis-Potter in January, since his contract runs until the summer of 2023, with the option of a further year, it would seemingly need a big bid to prise the 20-year-old away from the MKM Stadium, at the turn of the year.