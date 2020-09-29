What is the latest with Karlan Grant amid West Brom’s £18m transfer links?

The summer transfer window is set to slam shut next month and there remain countless loose ends needing to be wrapped up across the EFL before that happens.

Among those is the future of Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant, whose ongoing absence from Carlos Corberan’s has spoken volumes about his hopes amid links to Premier League new boys West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies interest in the 22-year-old has been a common theme throughout the summer as Slaven Bilic looks to add some quality up top and recruit a number nine capable of acting as an effective focal point in the Premier League.

Grant offered a cryptic message to fans at the start of September, with his hint on Twitter suggesting that a resolution was close either way.

Always trust the process ⌛️🙏🏽 — Karlan Grant (@karlangrant) September 8, 2020

Now finally as we near the start of October, it appears as if things are finally starting to fall into place concerning a potential deal.

Corberan has recently suggested that both he and the Yorkshire club understand the situation – that the striker is focused on making the next step in his career.

Progress seems to have been made toward that for Grant as the Express & Star reported on Sunday that the two clubs were in talks over a deal that would see the 22-year-old, who is understood to be Bilic’s top target, make the switch to the Hawthorns this summer.

Can you name these 10 ex-West Brom midfielders?

1 of 10 Which former West Brom midfielder is this? Alex Pritchard James McClean Darren Fletcher Wes Hoolahan

The report claims that West Brom are pushing a deal that would see them pay a £5 million loan fee to sign the striker on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

If they avoid relegation and remain a Premier League side, that move would then become permanent next summer with the Baggies paying a further £13 million.

The total value of the deal (£18 million) would therefore meet the amount Huddersfield want to receive for the player, which is understood to be between £16 million and £18 million.

The report has indicated that following the recent news that fans will not be allowed in stadiums for the next six months, the Terriers view the £5 million that West Brom are offering this summer as much more appealing.

The clock is ticking but it appears a deal may be close.