What is the latest with Kamil Grosicki amid Nottingham Forest transfer links?

Despite bringing in 12 new players this transfer window, there’s still one position Sabri Lamouchi wants to strengthen before the end of the transfer window.

A new winger is on the Nottingham Forest boss’ priority list, as he looks to bring in competition for the likes of Joe Lolley, Sammy Ameobi and Alex Mighten.

One player who has been linked with a move to the City Ground in the past week is West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki, who has been of interest to Forest in the past.

Grosicki starred for Hull City during his time at the KCOM Stadium, before leaving for West Brom in the January transfer window with only a short amount of time left on his contract with the Tigers.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Nottingham Forest midfielders?

1 of 10 Who is this former Nottingham Forest midfielder? James Reid Guy Moussi Lewis McGugan Isaiah Osbourne

Grosicki was reportedly wanted by Forest in January, but the Polish winger made the move to the Hawthorns and helped the Baggies win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The 32-year-old has since made 15 appearances for Albion, starting only four times in the league and finding the net only once.

Grosicki’s future at the Hawthorns looks slightly uncertain, though, as we edge closer towards transfer deadline day.

The winger is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this term, and his only appearance this season came against Harrogate Town in the EFL Cup.

Reports from Meczyki claim that Forest remain interested in signing Grosicki, and would love to lure him to the City Ground before the transfer window slams shut.

It seems to be purely interest at this moment in time and an offer is yet to be made, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, an exit could be likely.