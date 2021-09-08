What is the latest with Kadeem Harris’ future amid previous Middlesbrough and Reading interest?

With Sheffield Wednesday suffering relegation to League One, winger Kadeem Harris left the club in the summer as his deal expired.

The 28-year-old had impressed with the Owls at times over the past few years, whilst he also featured in the Premier League for Cardiff City in the 18/19 campaign.

Considering his age, and the fact he has decent pedigree, it was expected that Harris would find a new club pretty easily, particularly as Championship sides weren’t going to be spending big money, instead searching for free transfers.

However, despite plenty of interest in the wide man, Harris remains without a club.

It had appeared earlier in the month that a move to Reading could be on the cards, as Harris was training with the Royals in a bid to earn a deal, but Veljko Paunovic informed the player he wouldn’t be signed.

Similarly, links to Middlesbrough haven’t resulted in a serious offer, and with Neil Warnock strengthening his options out wide in the window, it seems unlikely he will return to work with his former boss.

Ultimately, that means Harris appears to be back to square one. The one positive for the winger is that deals can still be done outside the transfer window and we don’t know if he is in talks with any potential clubs.

Starting the season without a club will have undoubtedly frustrated Harris and he may need to reassess his demands if he is to secure a move quickly to get back in the game.

