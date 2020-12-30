What is the latest with Josh Windass at Sheffield Wednesday amid West Brom and Watford interest?

As we head toward the start of 2021, there is a huge amount of uncertainty surrounding Sheffield Wednesday and the rumours concerning Josh Windass’ future won’t be making supporters feel any less concerned.

Tony Pulis’ sacking means they’re once again searching for a new manager and it is understood that players have still not received their full wages for November, so losing their top scorer in January is likely a difficulty the club would rather avoid.

But what is the latest concerning Windass and a potential exit next month? We’ve outlined just that…

The Daily Record reported on Monday that the Wednesday forward was holding talks with Bournemouth, Watford, and West Bromwich Albion over a potential January move – though it is believed he would favour joining Albion and the Premier League.

That report claimed that Sam Allardyce had been told he would need to be shrewd in the upcoming window and was eyeing Windass as a potential bargain signing, believing he could snap the 26-year-old up for around £400,000.

Such a deal would mean the Owls letting the player leave for less than they bought him from Wigan for in the summer – clearly, cause for concern.

However, an update emerged on Tuesday as the Sheffield Star’s Alex Miller poured cold water on the links between the Baggies and the Wednesday marksman.

He suggested there “isn’t much in” the reports and added firmly that “he’s certainly not ‘in talks’ with them”.

That should ease the fears of the Hillsborough faithful, though it seems the player himself has been unaffected by the rumours circling.

Windass started in the 2-1 victory against Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening and took to Twitter to send an impassioned message to fans after the game, emphasising his love for “this team”.

Love this team . Second half the back to back games showed! No legs left at all . So much spirit in the second half . A lot of quality in the first . Absolutely love it 🦉❤️ — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) December 29, 2020

Those certainly don’t seem like the words of a player that’s in talks with other clubs but with the January window set to open on Friday, it’s unlikely that we’ve seen the end of this saga yet.