What is the latest with Josh King and his transfer links with Tottenham and Man United?

The future of AFC Bournemouth striker Josh King remains up in the air heading towards the summer transfer deadline next Friday.

The Cherries striker has been linked with a move to the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United over the summer, although any potential agreement is yet to be reached by any club.

It was recently reported by TalkSPORT’s Geoff Peters that a number of Premier League clubs have enquired about signing King before the transfer window closes.

It is also claimed by Peters that Bournemouth are keen to get King’s wages of their wage bill in the near future, and will now accept an offer based on instalments, which will reduce the upfront fee for any potential suitors.

A number of Premier League clubs – and some abroad – have enquired about Bournemouth’s Josh King this summer. The striker has attracted interest from Leicester, Spurs, Everton & Palace. Bournemouth are willing to accept an offer based on instalments to get him off the wage bill pic.twitter.com/AbVN9yn52P — Mr Geoff Peters (@mrgeoffpeters) October 5, 2020

The Athletic revealed on Monday evening that Bournemouth had rejected a bid from Italian side Torino for King’s services, with side’s from outside of England being unable to sign King now that the deadline has been reached.

But Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur could reignite their interest in signing King, now that they have heard that Bournemouth are keen to get him off their wage bill in the near future.

King made 26 league appearances for Bournemouth last season in the Premier League, and scored six goals, although his efforts were unable to stop the Cherries from being relegated into the Championship.

It had previously been stated by The Sun that Manchester United were keen on re-signing King, although the Manchester Evening News had recently revealed that the Red Devils were focusing their attentions on signing Alex Telles from Portuguese side FC Porto, with a deal for his services being finalised on Deadline Day.

Bournemouth are currently sat third in the second-tier standings after their opening four matches of the season, and will be confident in winning promotion back into the top-flight at the first time of asking under the management of Jason Tindall.

King has only made one substitute appearance for the Cherries this term, and it seems highly unlikely that he’ll remain a Bournemouth player for much longer, with the deadline edging closer by the day.

It is believed that King is keen to depart Bournemouth as well, which is included in the same report from the Daily Mail, which revealed Spurs’ interest in the Norwegian international.