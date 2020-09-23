What is the latest with Josh King amid Manchester United transfer links?

Josh King’s future remains up in the air right now with the striker potentially leaving AFC Bournemouth before the end of the current transfer window.

King is a quality forward and one that belongs in the Premier League but, as yet, nothing seems to have come in for him, and that’s what we’re looking at here, with Manchester United linked with him.

As per The Athletic’s David Ornstein around the start of September, both parties would like to make the move happen.

United are looking for another forward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to bring in his countryman whilst the striker, if he can go anywhere, would like to move back to Old Trafford most of all, with him there as a young player.

However, wanting the move is just one step towards actually getting it done, and it seems as though things haven’t really progressed any further – a running theme for the Red Devils in what has been a frustrating transfer window for them so far.

Indeed, The Athletic reporter has helped paint a picture that nothing is imminent just yet regarding the forward, too.

They reaffirm the idea that the recruitment team at United have not yet indicated whether they are going to make a bid for the striker, despite having tried for him in previous windows.

On the flipside, one positive for United is that Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall is braced for bids for the forward and that the Cherries do have an asking price set between £15m and £20m.

It remains to be seen, then, what happens next.