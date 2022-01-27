What is the latest with Josh Bowler’s situation at Blackpool amid Nottingham Forest transfer speculation?

It’s been a transfer tug-of-war between the two sides so far this month, with Nottingham Forest desperate to do business to bring in Josh Bowler from Blackpool.

The winger has looked exciting in the Championship for the Seasiders and he has certainly caught the eye of teams elsewhere, with Steve Cooper now eager to bring him to the City Ground this month.

Bowler has the potential to develop into arguably one of the best in his position in the league – and Forest want to capitalise on that by bringing him in now while they can.

Neil Critchley has been playing hardball so far though and rightly so, with the player regarded highly by those at Bloomfield Road. With the transfer deadline looming though, is there any chance of a Forest move materialising?

Well, it looks like the club are going to try.

The latest news is that, as reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Nottingham Forest have tabled a third bid to try and lure Bowler to the City Ground but, like their first two, that has also been rejected.

It seems as though Steve Cooper is going to persist with trying to sign the winger but Blackpool still aren’t budging on not wanting to let go of one of their prized assets. They’ve already tried to bring him in on two previous occasions as reported by LancsLive, but have failed to tempt the Seasiders into doing business.

Forest have been keeping their eyes on other players in a similar position to Bowler but it does appear as though the Blackpool man could be their main target in that area – and they may continue to try and force Neil Critchley and his team into a sale before the window closes.