What is the latest with Jordan Rhodes’ situation at Huddersfield Town amid Ipswich Town links?

Huddersfield Town forward Jordan Rhodes is reportedly on the radar of Ipswich Town.

Rhodes rejoined Huddersfield ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, signing a three-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 32-year-old’s first season back in Town colours saw Carlos Corberan lead the club to the play-off final, with Rhodes playing 24 times and notching seven goal contributions in the Championship.

Failure to reach the Premier League through the play-off final led to Huddersfield undergoing a summer of change and, now, the club sit rock bottom of the Championship table under the management of Mark Fotheringham.

Rhodes has featured 18 times in the Championship so far this season, scoring three goals in the league and four across all competitions. He’s played a part in all nine of Fotheringham’s games in-charge so far, scoring once from the penalty spot in the 3-3 draw with Luton Town.

The Scotland international and Danny Ward are competing for a place in Fotheringham’s side, although Rhodes is now seven games without a goal, whilst Ward’s wait is five. Huddersfield are struggling at the sharp end of the pitch despite two experienced strikers with a history of scoring goals in the Championship.

That’s not stopped Ipswich showing an interest it seems, with Alan Nixon reporting via his Patreon account that the Tractor Boys are keen on adding the striker to Kieran McKenna’s squad after initially courting Rhodes in the summer.

Ipswich, who sit second in the League One table, were Rhodes’ first senior club. He left Portman Road back in 2009 for his first spell as a Huddersfield player and has since been signed by Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday, before ending up back with the Terriers.

If Ipswich want to land Rhodes, though, they will have to pay a fee. Rhodes signed a three-year deal with Huddersfield upon his return to the John Smith’s Stadium, with that deal due to expire in the summer of 2024.

Huddersfield’s immediate focus is on getting back amongst the goals after drawing four blanks in their last five fixtures. You’d think Rhodes, who has over 200 career goals, will be particularly important to that.

