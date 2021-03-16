What is the latest with Jordan Jones’ situation at Rangers as Middlesbrough, Stoke, Sunderland queue up?

It’s set to be an exciting summer for Jordan Jones.

The 26-year-old is at something of a career crossroads with the upcoming transfer window likely to decide where his long-term future lies.

The winger joined Rangers in 2019 but has struggled to really break into the starting line-up under Steven Gerrard.

While opportunities have been limited Jones has a strong respect for Gerrard and Rangers as a club and revealed a conversation to the Daily Record that said how a positive loan spell could lead to a decision on his future this summer.

Given that he’s under contract with the Scottish giants it’s obvious that they hold the cards with regards to his future, but with interest building it could mean that Jones has a say in his future.

Jones is enjoying a wonderful loan spell with Sunderland after joining the club in January and has gone on to score twice and provide three assists for the Black Cats as they target promotion from League One.

Sunderland are likely to be interested in extending his stay with the club while Teamtalk have reported that Stoke City are also keen.

Football League World also exclusively revealed that Middlesbrough were monitoring his situation ahead of a potential move this summer.

While his future is far from confirmed it does seem likely that a move away from Ibrox is a possibility, but at this stage it’s anyone’s guess where he will end up with his list of admirers seemingly growing by the week.